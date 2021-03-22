Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 25,227 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Chris K. Visser sold 25,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,122,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. 452,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,323. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,740 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,463 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,160 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

