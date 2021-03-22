Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NSIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.63. 9,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $100.09.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.
