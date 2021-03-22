Insights Network Reaches Market Cap of $5.61 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $16,006.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.22 or 0.00632744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00067529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00023606 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,272,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.