Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report $451.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.60 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 202.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.76. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $130.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

