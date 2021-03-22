Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.48

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00469752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00065152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00140816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00053835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00803964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00075132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,096,868 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.