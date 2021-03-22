Insureum Price Hits $0.0596 on Top Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 70.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00050400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.00630413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

