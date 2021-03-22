Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Stuart Essig Sells 214,553 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IART stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.07. 12,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.06.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 206,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

