Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Sells $5,000,066.25 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00.

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,302. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,494 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

