Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. Sells 730,000 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.07. 12,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,302. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 206,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

