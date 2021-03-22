Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.