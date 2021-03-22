InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.05. 9,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,686,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

