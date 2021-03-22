International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE IPCO traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$4.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,075. The firm has a market cap of C$641.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

