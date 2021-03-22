Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
