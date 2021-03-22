Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

