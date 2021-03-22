Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 161.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,989,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,637,000 after acquiring an additional 639,849 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 255,133 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares during the period.

KBWB stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.

