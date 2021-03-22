Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV Has $5.26 Million Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277,901 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 55,019 shares during the quarter. Transocean makes up approximately 3.6% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV owned 0.37% of Transocean worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,088,197 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 237,671 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Transocean by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 260,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,738,797. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.10.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

