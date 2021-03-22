Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 8.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.14. 78,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,930. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $142.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.