Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ATN International (ATNI)

3/8/2021 – ATN International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

3/1/2021 – ATN International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $803.33 million, a P/E ratio of -252.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. ATN International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. Analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

