Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Repay (RPAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Repay (NASDAQ: RPAY) recently:

3/8/2021 – Repay was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Repay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2021 – Repay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/2/2021 – Repay was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Repay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. Repay’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

