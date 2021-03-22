Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SM Energy (SM)

SM Energy (NYSE: SM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – SM Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – SM Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SM opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.