Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (APEN, APHA, APO, ARDX, ASPU, AVVIY, BDNNY, BMWYY, BVRDF, BYPLF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 22nd:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$32.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price boosted by Truist from $88.00 to $96.00.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price raised by Truist from $14.00 to $15.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price increased by Truist from $36.00 to $40.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target raised by Truist from $43.00 to $48.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

