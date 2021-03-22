Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,054 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,753% compared to the average volume of 269 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneMor in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in StoneMor by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STON traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. 32,466,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. StoneMor has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

