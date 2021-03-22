Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on IONS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. 737,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,732. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,137 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 231,047 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

