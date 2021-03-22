IOST (IOST) Hits Market Capitalization of $857.39 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $857.39 million and $523.01 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.68 or 0.00639610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

