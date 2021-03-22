IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.54 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $397.57 million and approximately $55.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00631829 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

