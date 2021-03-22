IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $198.16 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $198.16 million and approximately $38.98 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.35 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00064859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00140081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.00814854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,010,712,714 coins and its circulating supply is 966,863,816 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

