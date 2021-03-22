iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 460.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after buying an additional 185,568 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $48.55 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

