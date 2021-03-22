iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2,366.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

