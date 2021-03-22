iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $35,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $89.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

