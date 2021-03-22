iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.08% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 575.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter.

INDY stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

