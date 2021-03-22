iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.60 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.