iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Decreased by C Partners Holding GmbH

C Partners Holding GmbH lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 13.7% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. C Partners Holding GmbH owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $55,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. 897,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,996,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

