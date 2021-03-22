iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 720,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 145,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

