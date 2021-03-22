iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 21,954 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,001% compared to the average volume of 1,045 call options.

TUR traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. 4,529,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

