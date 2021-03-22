iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $124.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

