Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 19,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NEE stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

