ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON:ITM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 427 ($5.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,142. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.73.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

