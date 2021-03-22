ITM Power (LON:ITM) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON:ITM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 427 ($5.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,142. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 416.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.73.
ITM Power Company Profile
