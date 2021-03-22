Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Set at C$10.00 by Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) has been given a C$10.00 target price by research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IVN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.20. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$8.27. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

