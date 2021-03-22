J.B. Hunt Transport Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 9,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,841% compared to the average volume of 491 call options.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,967,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.41. 801,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.69. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.