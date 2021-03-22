J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.