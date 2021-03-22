Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 6.9% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 86,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,878. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

