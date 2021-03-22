Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $123.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

