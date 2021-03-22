James H. /Nj/ Williams Sells 35,009 Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 35,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $52,863.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,503.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 133,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

