Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,631,219 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.69% of Morgan Stanley worth $854,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.18. 258,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.