Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 57,132 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.70% of Danaher worth $1,103,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.47.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $222.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.29 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

