Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,034,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.49. 38,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,951. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

