Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 124,927 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,927 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.95% of AON worth $941,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 47,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

Shares of AON traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $223.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.34. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

