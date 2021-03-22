Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,283,555 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,323,471 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,283,555 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.53% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,020,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,156,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $778,801,000 after purchasing an additional 251,776 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $121.37. 73,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

