Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 52,563 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 52,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.47% of QUALCOMM worth $819,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. 250,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

