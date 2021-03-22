Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 554,818 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 554,818 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.41% of Visa worth $1,744,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.78 on Monday, reaching $209.68. 295,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,220,952. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average of $206.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $409.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.