Jarvis+ (JAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $558,013.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $558,013.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 139.9% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00051326 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018283 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00648909 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069286 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00023981 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
